SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 232,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

