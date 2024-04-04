SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 20,293 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 138,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,339,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

