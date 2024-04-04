SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 36,269 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,934,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887,961. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.