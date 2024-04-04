SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 57,631 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,631 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.47. 484,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.