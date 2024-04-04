Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.84

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 9444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Sumco Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $711.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

