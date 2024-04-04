Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,145 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 595,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,914. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $752.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

