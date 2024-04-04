Sylvamo Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sylvamo

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,309,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,773,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sylvamo by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sylvamo by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.