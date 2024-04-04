SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 1.5%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.02.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

