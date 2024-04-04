Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,236. The company has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

