Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $268.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,073. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

