Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.07. 680,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,402. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

