Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 5.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. 18,723,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,774,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Tilray Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.