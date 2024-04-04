Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 5.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. 18,723,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,774,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Tilray Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.