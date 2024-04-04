Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Titan Mining Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
