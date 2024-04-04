United Security Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.14 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

