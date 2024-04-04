United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.94. 28,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 93,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $479,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $2,949,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 1,573.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

