Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 134,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

