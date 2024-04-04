Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

