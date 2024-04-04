Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,523,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,755. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

