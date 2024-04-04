Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
