Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $381,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,088. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

