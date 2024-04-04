Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

