Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Reduced by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 5,597,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
