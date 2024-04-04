Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,674,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12,322.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

