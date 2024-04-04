Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $221.87. 588,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,050. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
