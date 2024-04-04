Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.0% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

