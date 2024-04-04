Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,412,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,641. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

