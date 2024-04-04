Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $43.40 million and $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00025979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,575,752,984 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

