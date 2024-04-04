Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 165,156 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,550,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,690. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

