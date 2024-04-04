Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 31,569,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,658,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

