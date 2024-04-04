WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.25. 233,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 178,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 4,737.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 15,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

