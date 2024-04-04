WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.60. 1,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

