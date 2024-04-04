X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Shares Up 0.2%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.45. 41,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 40,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.7132 per share. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
