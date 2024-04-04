X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Shares Up 0.2%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.45. 41,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 40,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.7132 per share. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

