XY Capital Ltd Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 3,159,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

