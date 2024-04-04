XY Capital Ltd Has $554,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,613 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 0.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Baidu by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.47. 2,412,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

