XY Capital Ltd Has $9.34 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor accounts for approximately 5.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 835,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.71.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

