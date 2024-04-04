XY Capital Ltd Invests $362,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $56,305,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $10,428,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $8,727,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $8,176,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 151,748,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,048,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.