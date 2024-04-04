XY Capital Ltd Sells 250,579 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,579 shares during the period. XPeng comprises 0.7% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,765.6% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 324,297 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,291,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,038,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock remained flat at $7.43 during trading on Thursday. 15,415,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,835. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

