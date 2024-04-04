ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,279 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,939,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

