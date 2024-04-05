203 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $45.71 on Thursday, hitting $1,317.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,448. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.21. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,029,617 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
