22,354 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.