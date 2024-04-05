3,956 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML traded up $26.14 on Friday, hitting $979.55. 878,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,947. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $946.16 and its 200-day moving average is $765.70.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

