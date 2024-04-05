ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

