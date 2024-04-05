ABLE Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.21. 2,102,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,416. The firm has a market cap of $745.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $747.98 and a 200 day moving average of $644.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

