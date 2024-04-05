Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,182. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.12.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

