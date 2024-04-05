Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.80

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.80 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.70). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 334,400 shares traded.

Access Intelligence Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.80.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

