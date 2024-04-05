Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,663 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.27. 7,599,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

