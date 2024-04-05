Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.17. 216,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,360. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.93.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

