Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 17,456 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.06% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. 387,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

