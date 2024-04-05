Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81.74

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $81.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016181 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

