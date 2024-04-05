Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 8.83% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 976,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 163,233 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 22,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

